One Planet: What can we do to save insects? They are vanishing at an alarming rate

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we rebroadcast our conversation with biology Professor Dave Goulson about his book, Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse. He asks, what will happen when the bugs are all gone?

Goulson explores the intrinsic connection between climate change, nature, wildlife, and shrinking biodiversity. Insects are vanishing at an alarming rate, but Goulson says it's not too late to save the day.

He writes, "Most have not yet gone extinct, and if we just give them some space they can recover swiftly, for insects can breed fast. Insects live all around us: in our gardens, parks, farmland, in the soil beneath our feet and even in the cracks in a city pavement, so we can all get involved in looking after them, and ensuring that these vital creatures do not disappear. We may feel helpless in the face of many of the environmental issues that loom on our horizon, but we can all take simple steps to encourage insects."

Dave Goulson, professor of Biology at the University of Sussex, and author of Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse

