Media Roundtable: The fallacy of the 'red wave' narrative & how the media got it so wrong
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the midterm elections and the state of political reporting. Major media outlets ran endless stories forecasting a 'red wave,' but that did not happen. How did this narrative take shape and what will it take to improve political reporting?
Guests:
Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and author of After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics - and How to Fix It
Mark Jacob, freelance writer and former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times
Web Resources:
The Washington Post: Biggest loser of the midterm elections? The media.
The Philadelphia Inquirer: The day young voters lined up to keep the American republic for 2 more years
Media Matters: Exit polls and ballot measures prove mainstream pundits wrong and show abortion is a winning issue
Media Matters: Right-wing media promised a backlash against LGBTQ equality would fuel a midterm tsunami that failed to materialize
Press Think: He used to edit political stories at the Chicago Tribune. Now he says the press is failing our democracy.