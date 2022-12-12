How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.

In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.

Lara Bazelon is a law professor at the University of San Francisco and director of its criminal and juvenile and racial justice clinics.

KALW’s Elections Engagment Editor Sonia Paul spoke with bazelon about how the run for da has changed over the years — from historically “tough on crime” approaches to a movement towards more “progressive prosecutors” and how that may be changing.