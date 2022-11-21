© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

How public safety became the backdrop of the Oakland mayor’s race

KALW | By Sonia Paul
Published November 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM PST
Mayoral Candidate Sheng Thao

With its ranked choice voting system, it’s taken Oakland several days after Election Day to determine the results of its hotly contested mayoral race — and at the end of last week, leading contestant Sheng Thao appeared to emerge as the winner by a narrow lead. However, the numbers are so close that no one has yet declared victory.

Back in late October, Darwin BondGraham, news editor at The Oaklandside, wrote an analysis about how the Oakland mayor’s race was all about public safety. KALW’s elections engagement editor Sonia Paul caught up with BondGraham to talk about how we got here, and how we’re seeing this play out as we come closer to knowing the outcome of the race.

KALW News CrosscurrentsElections2022 Midterm Elections
Sonia Paul