Your Call

On Election Day, the threat of political violence looms large across the country

Published November 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, on Election Day, we're discussing what's at stake. Sixty percent of Americans have a Republican election denier on the ballot, according to Five Thirty Eight. Medicare, social security, abortion, voting rights, the future of the planet, and more are at risk if they take power.

We’ll also discuss the ongoing threat of political violence and the right-wing extremists who brought us to this moment. This faction of the Republican Party is openly supporting Christian nationalism. What’s really at stake in this election?

Guests:

Elie Mystaljustice correspondent for The Nation, Alfred Knobler Fellow at the Type Media Center, and author of the New York Times bestseller Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution

Anne Nelson, research scholar at Columbia University, and author of Shadow Network: Media Money and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right

Web Resources:

Reuters: U.S. governors races weigh heavy on abortion, voting rights

FiveThirtyEight: 60 Percent Of Americans Will Have An Election Denier On The Ballot This Fall

Politico: How Political Violence Went Mainstream on the Right

The New Yorker: The Rise of Political Violence

Politico: Most Republicans Support Declaring the United States a Christian Nation

Your Call 2022 Midterm Electionsvoting
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
