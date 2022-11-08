On Election Day, the threat of political violence looms large across the country

On this edition of Your Call, on Election Day, we're discussing what's at stake. Sixty percent of Americans have a Republican election denier on the ballot, according to Five Thirty Eight. Medicare, social security, abortion, voting rights, the future of the planet, and more are at risk if they take power.

We’ll also discuss the ongoing threat of political violence and the right-wing extremists who brought us to this moment. This faction of the Republican Party is openly supporting Christian nationalism. What’s really at stake in this election?

Guests:

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, Alfred Knobler Fellow at the Type Media Center, and author of the New York Times bestseller Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution

Anne Nelson, research scholar at Columbia University, and author of Shadow Network: Media Money and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right

