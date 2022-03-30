What will it take to get off of fossil fuels? What are actual solutions?

On this edition of Your Call, we begin a series of shows focusing on actual solutions to the climate crisis. What would getting off of fossil fuels look like in a country with 334 million people? What will it take to transform and electrify our infrastructure, grid, and households? What will it take to scale up renewables? Agriculture generates about a third of human greenhouse gas emissions. Experts say global greenhouse gas emissions must fall by 40 to 50 percent in the next decade. How should we transform our food system?

We know time is not on our side. How can we implement these needed changes with such a broken and corrupt system?

Guests:

Gaby Sarri-Tobar, energy justice campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity

Brett Fleishman, director of finance campaigning at 350.org

David Roberts, editor-at-large for Canary Media, and creator of Volts, a newsletter focusing on clean energy and politics

Web Resources:

The Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research: Rich countries must end oil and gas production by 2034 for a fair 1.5°C transition

Vox: How to drive fossil fuels out of the US economy, quickly

CNN: Wind and solar generated a record 10% of the world's power in 2021, report shows

The Guardian: US transition to electric vehicles would save over 100,000 lives by 2050 – study

