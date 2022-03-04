Media Roundtable: Historic leak of Swiss banking records reveals how Credit Suisse served corrupt politicians, dictators and criminals

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Suisse Secrets, an international investigation into one of the world’s wealthiest and most important banks.

More than 163 journalists from 48 media outlets in 39 countries across the world spent months analyzing bank account information leaked from Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank.

The leak included more than 18,000 accounts that held in excess of US$100 billion at their peaks. It is the only known leak of a major Swiss bank’s client data to journalists. Leaked bank records show how Credit Suisse helped dictators, intelligence officials, corrupt politicians, spies, and criminals hide their illicit fortunes.

Guest:

Kevin Hall, North America editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP.org)

Web Resources:

OCCRP: Historic Leak of Swiss Banking Records Reveals Unsavory Clients

