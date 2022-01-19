Solutions to California's homelessness crisis

On this edition of Your Call, we'll start a 2-part series on homelessness by focusing on what’s happening in our home state of California.

According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, over 160,000 of California’s residents experience homelessness on any given day. State and local officials have pledged billions to address the issue in recent years, but progress is slow and at times elusive. What factors have helped to cause this homelessness epidemic in California, and what solutions should we be looking to?

Guests:

Jackie Botts, reporter with CalMatters who covers income inequity and economic survival for the The California Divide collaboration

Tomiquia Moss, Founder and CEO of All Home

Carolina Reid, Associate Professor in the UC Berkeley Department of City and Regional Planning and the Faculty Research Advisor for the Terner Center for Housing Innovation

Web Resources:

CalMatters: A Homeless Vet's Journey Through Supportive Housing

CalMatters: 5 Challenges in Expanding California's Permanent Supportive Housing

CalMatters: California's Homelessness Crisis - and Possible Solutions - Explained

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Native Plans to Move to Mexico After an Eviction

