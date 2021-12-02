Judge LaDoris Cordell on the future of Roe, the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery case & the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal

On this edition of Your Call, retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell discusses her new memoir, Her Honor: My Life on the Bench...What Works, What's Broken, and How to Change It . In 1982, Judge Cordell became the first African American woman to sit on the Superior Court of Northern California.

We'll discuss the future of abortion in the US, the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal, and the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Guest:

Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell , legal commentator and retired judge of the Superior Court of Northern California. Judge Cordell was previously Assistant Dean of Stanford Law School where she implemented a minority admissions program. In 2020, Judge Cordell was appointed to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Innocence Commission to review cases of individuals who claim to have been wrongly convicted.

