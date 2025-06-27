How the FDA allows dangerous generic drugs into US pharmacies

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll hear about a ProPublica investigation into the FDA’s lax oversight of foreign pharmaceutical factories.

According to the report, the FDA has given more than 20 foreign factories a special pass to continue sending drugs to the US even though they were made at plants that the agency had banned. The medications came mostly from plants in India where inspectors found contaminated drugs, filthy labs and falsified records. The agency did not proactively inform the public when drugs were exempted from import bans, and it did not routinely test the medications to ensure they were safe.

Guests:

Megan Rose , ProPublica Investigative Reporter

