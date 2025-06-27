Catch Wonway Posibul on NPR Music’s New Music Friday

Every Friday, Stephen Thompson of NPR Music invites programmers from around the public media network to discuss the latest releases on All Songs Considered’s New Music Friday. This week, KALW’s Wonway Posibul was the guest co-host, and together with Thompson, discussed the latest album drops from the Bay Area’s Madison McFerrin, Adrian Quesada, and Herbert & Momoko to name a few.

"It was an honor to nerd out with Stephen and the crew at All Songs Considered,” said Wonway. “I had a great time and discovered some amazing new music I'll be listening to all summer!"