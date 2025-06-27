© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Supreme Court paves way for states to defund Planned Parenthood

By Angie Coiro,
Andrew Stelzer
Published June 27, 2025 at 8:17 AM PDT
cc flickr user Dave Bledsoe

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we discuss threats to Planned Parenthood and abortion access after yesterday's Supreme Court decision, which says South Carolina Medicaid patients cannot use their coverage at Planned Parenthood for things like cancer screenings, STI treatment, and preventative healthcare.

After the 6-3 ruling, Planned Parenthood said: While the immediate impact of this decision is limited to South Carolina, other states could move to block people with Medicaid coverage from going to health care providers for political reasons. This comes as Congress works to take this political agenda nationwide and block people with Medicaid coverage from being able to go to Planned Parenthood for preventive health care in every state across the country.

We'll also get the latest on California Governor Gavin Newsom's budget cuts to reproductive care.

Guests:

Rachel Bluth, California health care reporter for Politico

Resources:

NPR: Supreme Court upholds South Carolina's ban on Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood

CalMatters: ‘Shocking’ and ‘plain cruel’: Health advocates say Newsom’s Medi-Cal budget could cripple women’s reproductive care

Your Call
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro
Andrew Stelzer