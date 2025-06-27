Supreme Court paves way for states to defund Planned Parenthood

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we discuss threats to Planned Parenthood and abortion access after yesterday's Supreme Court decision, which says South Carolina Medicaid patients cannot use their coverage at Planned Parenthood for things like cancer screenings, STI treatment, and preventative healthcare.

After the 6-3 ruling, Planned Parenthood said: While the immediate impact of this decision is limited to South Carolina, other states could move to block people with Medicaid coverage from going to health care providers for political reasons. This comes as Congress works to take this political agenda nationwide and block people with Medicaid coverage from being able to go to Planned Parenthood for preventive health care in every state across the country.

We'll also get the latest on California Governor Gavin Newsom's budget cuts to reproductive care.

Guests:

Rachel Bluth , California health care reporter for Politico

Resources:

NPR: Supreme Court upholds South Carolina's ban on Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood