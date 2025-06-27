KALW Almanac - Friday June 27, 2025

Today is Friday, the 27th of June of 2025,

June 27 is the 178th day of the year

187 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:50:07 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:03 pm

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:05 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first low tide will be at 7:06 am at -1.41 feet

The first high tide will be at 2:15 am at 5.12 feet

The next low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:00 pm at 2.97 feet

The Moon is currently 6 going on 7% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days Wednesday 2nd of July of 2025 at 12:30 pm

Today is ....

"Happy Birthday to You" Day

Decide to Be Married Day

Drive Your Corvette to Work Day

Helen Keller Day

Industrial Workers of the World Day

Islamic New Year

Also known as Arabic New Year and Hijri New Year

Observed the 1st of Muharram in the Islamic calendar

National Bingo Day

National Cream Tea Day

National Food Truck Day

National HIV Testing Day

National Ice Cream Cake Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National Onion Day

National Orange Blossom Day

National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day

Sunglasses Day

Today is also ....

Canadian Multiculturalism Day (Canada)

Commemoration Day for the Victims of the Communist Regime (Czech Republic)

Day of Turkmen Workers of Culture and Art and poetry of Magtymguly Pyragy (Turkmenistan)

Helen Keller Day (United States)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Djibouti from France in 1977.

Mixed Race Day (Brazil)

Seven Sleepers' Day or Siebenschläfertag (Germany)

Unity Day (Tajikistan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1850 – Lafcadio Hearn, Greek-Japanese historian and author (died 1904)

1869 – Emma Goldman, Lithuanian-Canadian philosopher and activist (died 1940)

1872 – Paul Laurence Dunbar, American author, poet, and playwright (died 1906)

1880 – Helen Keller, American author, academic, and activist (died 1968)

1925 – Doc Pomus, American singer-songwriter (died 1991)

1930 – Ross Perot, American businessman and politician (died 2019)

1932 – Anna Moffo, American operatic soprano (died 2006)

1936 – Lucille Clifton, American author and poet (died 2010)

1938 – Bruce Babbitt, American lawyer and politician, 47th United States Secretary of the Interior

1942 – Danny Schechter, American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2015)

1946 – Janice Giteck, American composer (Thunder; Like a White Bear Dancing), born in New York

1949 – Vera Wang, American fashion designer

1953 – Alice McDermott, American novelist

1959 – Dan Jurgens, American author and illustrator

1966 – J. J. Abrams, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Bianca Del Rio, American drag queen and comedian

1975 – Tobey Maguire, American actor

1984 – Khloé Kardashian, American model, businesswoman, and radio host

1986 – Sam Claflin, British actor

1997 – H.E.R., American singer-songwriter

....and on this day in history....

1895 – The inaugural run of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's Royal Blue from Washington, D.C., to New York City, the first U.S. passenger train to use electric locomotives.

1898 – The first solo circumnavigation of the globe is completed by Joshua Slocum from Briar Island, Nova Scotia.

1946 – In the Canadian Citizenship Act, the Parliament of Canada establishes the definition of Canadian citizenship.\

2024 – U.S. President Joe Biden debates former U.S. President Donald Trump. The debate leads to Biden's withdrawal from the election on July 21.

