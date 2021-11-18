© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The history of dangerous incidents on US chartered immigration detention flights

Published November 18, 2021 at 11:27 PM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the history of ICE air flights' dangerous practices including unsafe planes, and poor mechanical upkeep. Since 2004, the US government has hired a few private air charter companies to fly hundreds of thousands of immigrants between detention centers and abroad for deportations.

According to a new investigation by Capital & Main and USA Today, ICE spent $204 million on private flights during Donald Trump's final year in office — more than double what the agency spent the year he became president. The Biden administration, despite campaign promises to pause deportations while it reassesses immigration enforcement practices, still plans to spend $114 million on charters in 2021.

Guest:

Angelika Albaladejo, award-winning investigative journalist and Capital & Main staff reporter

Web Resource:

Capital & Main: A Drunk Mechanic, Shackled Immigrants, a Crash Landing: The Dangers of ICE 

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
