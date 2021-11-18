Media Roundtable: The history of dangerous incidents on US chartered immigration detention flights

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the history of ICE air flights' dangerous practices including unsafe planes, and poor mechanical upkeep. Since 2004, the US government has hired a few private air charter companies to fly hundreds of thousands of immigrants between detention centers and abroad for deportations.

According to a new investigation by Capital & Main and USA Today, ICE spent $204 million on private flights during Donald Trump's final year in office — more than double what the agency spent the year he became president. The Biden administration, despite campaign promises to pause deportations while it reassesses immigration enforcement practices, still plans to spend $114 million on charters in 2021.

Guest:

Angelika Albaladejo, award-winning investigative journalist and Capital & Main staff reporter

Web Resource: