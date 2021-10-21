© 2021 KALW
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Live Performances Return To SF, Including The International Arts Festival & SOULSKIN Dance

Published October 21, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
241178723_10157853416416595_2746652477784928925_n.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the return of the arts to San Francisco.

This year’s San Francisco International Arts Festival runs through October 24. Events will be outdoors at Fort Mason as well as online. We'll learn more about two of this year’s featured performances, including Mix’d Ingrdnts, an all women hip-hop dance company, and CHELLE and Friends, a New Orleans style band.

Later in the show, we'll discuss SOULSKIN DANCE's latest performance, CLOSER. It will premiere on November 5th and 6th at Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco, as well as via livestream.

Guests:

Andrew Wood, executive director of the San Francisco International Arts Festival

Michelle Jacques, artistic director and founder of the CHELLE! And Friends New Orleans Band and CHELLE’S JUKE JOINT Acappella Ensemble

Samara Atkins, co-founder of Mix’d Ingrdnts, a multi-ethnic, multi-genre dance collective composed of female-identifying artists who work together with the intent to contribute social change

Adrianna Thompson, artistic director of SOULSKIN Dance

Barbara Koch, dancer with SOULSKIN Dance

Robert Valdez, dancer with SOULSKIN Dance

Web Resources:

San Francisco International Arts Festival Calendar: October 20-24

SOULSKIN presents: CLOSER at the Dance Mission Theater: November 5 & 6

Your CallSFIAFarts and cultureSoulskin DancemusicFt. Mason
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
