UN Head Says IPCC Report 'Must Sound A Death Knell For Coal And Fossil Fuels Before They Destroy Our Planet'

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s new climate report, which found that greenhouse gas emissions are changing the Earth's climate in unprecedented ways. The report's 234 authors cited over 14,000 scientific papers.

Some of the changes already set in motion—such as continued sea level rise—are irreversible, but strong and sustained reductions in carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases would prevent further damage. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling for an end to new coal plants and new fossil fuel exploration and development, which is what frontline communities have been demanding for years.

Guests:

Dr. Linda Mearns , co-author of the new IPCC report, senior scientist and director of the Weather and Climate Impacts Assessment Science Program at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research

Dr. Michael Mann , Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State and author of The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Dr. Dalee Sambo Dorough (Inuit-Alaska), chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, an organization that represents 165,000 Inuit across the Alaska, Canada, Russia, and Greenland, and member of the Facilitative Working Group of the Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples Platform of the UNFCCC

Web Resources:

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis

AP, Seth Borenstein: 'Code red': UN scientists warn of worsening global warming

The New York Times, Brad Plumer and Henry Fountain: A Hotter Future Is Certain, Climate Panel Warns. But How Hot Is Up to Us.

New Republic, Kate Aronoff: Playing Nice With the Fossil Fuel Industry Is Climate Denial

The Guardian: Revealed: the 20 firms behind a third of all carbon emissions