Community members resist ICE agents in San Francisco

Ingrid Perry is a primary school teacher on summer leave. But she’s thinking about her immigrant students and their families.

Perry said "I'm afraid for the people I'm close to, I'm afraid for whether we could stand up and oppose this. By showing up to the courthouse, it's just a way of showing support."

Ingrid joined community members at 100 Montgomery Street today after there were reports of ICE agents being let in the backdoor of the immigration courthouse.

As we spoke, an unmarked van stopped in the middle of the street. An unidentified man was shoved into the van and agents used batons to push people back.

Evan Roberts / KALW Masked ICE agents detain an indentified man and clash with community members

The van took off down the street. At least one person was injured.

In June of 2025, Mayor Daniel Lurie committed to San Francisco’s status as a sanctuary city. KALW reached out for comment from Lurie’s office. They shared an interview he did with KRON4 earlier this morning just before today’s events. Host Catherine Keenan asked him what the city is doing to protect San Francisco’s immigrant community from ICE.

He said, “We're in touch with the Rapid Response Network, so every immigrant knows their rights. There's a lot of dealing in rumors. We want people to know what's actually going on the ground. And so we're connecting with community organizations throughout. Our policies keep us safe in San Francisco. We've had 'em in place for decades. I'm going to support them and the immigrant community.”

But some people, like Ingrid, think the city should be doing more.

"The lip service of saying sanctuary... we have to actually hold them to it," Perry says. "My school district has always said we're a sanctuary school district, but what does that actually mean? Are we actually prepared to stand up for that?"

ICE did not respond to KALW’s request for comment.

This article was updated at 5:03pm to include comments sent by Mayor Daniel Lurie’s Pressroom.

