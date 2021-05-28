© 2021
Your Call

California’s Ecological Crisis And Our Relationship With Its Wild Places

Published May 28, 2021 at 2:00 AM PDT
lower klamath sunrise.jpeg
RYAN SABALOW
/
A sunrise over a flooded wheat field at Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge, the nation’s first federal sanctuary for waterfowl.

On this edition of Your Call, we are rebroadcasting our conversation with Sacramento Bee environment reporter Ryan Sabalow about his five part investigation, Nothing Wild: California's relationship with the animal kingdom is broken. Can it be fixed?

Invasive grasses are causing fires to explode, thousands of water birds are dying miserable deaths, and the sage grouse is at risk of disappearing forever. Sabalow explores California’s ecological crisis and our relationship with its wild places.

Guest:

Ryan Sabalow, environment and investigative reporter at The Sacramento Bee

Web Resources:

The Sacramento Bee: ‘We can’t just walk away.’ California’s wild places are under siege and dying

BBC: The largest dam-removal in US history

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
