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State of the Bay

Governor’s Race After Swalwell's Exit / D4 Supervisor Candidate Natalie Gee / San Francisco International Film Festival

Published April 20, 2026 at 1:09 PM PDT
D4 Supervisor Candidate Natalie Gee

Bay Brief: CalMatter's Dan Walters joins us to break down what Former East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell’s sudden exit means for the California governor's race. We’ll look at how the field is shifting and where the race may be headed next.

Deep Dive: We continue our San Francisco Supervisor candidate series with District 4 candidate Natalie Gee, discussing her background, priorities, and vision for the Sunset.

Culture Splash: Anne Lai, Executive Director of SFFILM, and Jessie Fairbanks, Director of Programming, join us to preview the 69th annual San Francisco International Film Festival.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts
Producers: Kendra Klang, Heather Hughes

State of the Bay