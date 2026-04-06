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State of the Bay
State of the Bay

Strong Mayor for Oakland? / D4 Supervisor Candidate Alan Wong / Getting Real About Sex Ed

By Chris Nooney
Published April 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong
District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong

State of the Bay delves into a proposal to make Oakland a 'strong mayor' city, sits down with Alan Wong to discuss his bid for District 4 Supervisor and talks sex education with Shafia Zaloom.

Bay Brief: Natalie Orenstein, reporter for the Oaklandside, joins us to discuss the push to make Oakland a strong mayor city.

Deep Dive: We launch our SF Supervisor candidate series with D4 Supervisor Alan Wong, who is hoping to keep the seat he was appointed to by Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Culture Splash: Educator and author Shafia Zaloom discusses her book, "Getting Real About Sex Ed: What Today's Students Need."

Plus, this week's News Quiz!

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won
Producers: Chris Nooney

Tags
State of the Bay Politics & GovernmentEducation
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney