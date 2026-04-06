Strong Mayor for Oakland? / D4 Supervisor Candidate Alan Wong / Getting Real About Sex Ed
State of the Bay delves into a proposal to make Oakland a 'strong mayor' city, sits down with Alan Wong to discuss his bid for District 4 Supervisor and talks sex education with Shafia Zaloom.
Bay Brief: Natalie Orenstein, reporter for the Oaklandside, joins us to discuss the push to make Oakland a strong mayor city.
Deep Dive: We launch our SF Supervisor candidate series with D4 Supervisor Alan Wong, who is hoping to keep the seat he was appointed to by Mayor Daniel Lurie.
Culture Splash: Educator and author Shafia Zaloom discusses her book, "Getting Real About Sex Ed: What Today's Students Need."
Plus, this week's News Quiz!
Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won
Producers: Chris Nooney