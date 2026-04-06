Strong Mayor for Oakland? / D4 Supervisor Candidate Alan Wong / Getting Real About Sex Ed

Bay Brief: Natalie Orenstein, reporter for the Oaklandside, joins us to discuss the push to make Oakland a strong mayor city.

Deep Dive: We launch our SF Supervisor candidate series with D4 Supervisor Alan Wong, who is hoping to keep the seat he was appointed to by Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Culture Splash: Educator and author Shafia Zaloom discusses her book, "Getting Real About Sex Ed: What Today's Students Need."

Plus, this week's News Quiz!

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney

