Bay Area Olympians / Free Childcare in SF / Trees as Inspiration

* Love the Olympics? The Chronicle's Ann Killion will give us a rundown of Bay Area Olympians to root for.

* As part of his new affordability push, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced a new plan for free and subsidized childcare. Will it work?

Guests:

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Politics reporter at The San Francisco Standard

Mark Ryle, CEO of Wu Yee Children's Services

Ingrid Mezquita , Director of the San Francisco Department of Early Childhood

* We talk to Tiffany Shlain and Ken Goldberg about their exhibition "Ancient Wisdom of a Future Ecology: Trees, Time, and Technology" at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.

* At the end of the hour, you can test your local knowledge with the debut of our news quiz.

Answers: posted at the end of the show.

