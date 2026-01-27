Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco, tranquilized, relocated

The mountain lion was first spotted in Pacific Heights on Monday morning, near Lafayette Park. On Tuesday morning it was cornered between two buildings on the 2000 block of California street.

“The animal was hiding when we located him,” said Angela Yip, a spokesperson with SF Animal Care and Control. She told KALW that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife used a dart gun to tranquilize the lion and that he’s being transported to a more suitable habitat.

He was about a year old, and weighed 77 pounds. According to Yip, no pets or people were injured while he was here.

The last confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in San Francisco was in 2021, in Bernal Heights. Yip says if you do see one…

“Please call to report the mountain lion at Animal Care and Control Emergency Dispatch.”

That number is 415-554-9400.