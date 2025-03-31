Local LGBTQ Community Reacts to Trump Actions / SF Supervisor Stephen Sherrill / Chris Edell's Marathon Odyssey

State of the Bay sits down with San Francisco’s new District Two Supervisor Stephen Sherrill.

Plus, we're discussing how Trump executive orders and an increasingly hostile political environment threaten LGBTQ rights, and what local organizations are doing to fight back with Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of SF Pride, Jill Jacobs, CEO of Family Builders and Dr. Tyler TerMeer, CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

Then, we'll meet Chris Edell, who recently accomplished an amazing athletic feat, running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

