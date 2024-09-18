© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Foul Ball
This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.

A's move to Sacramento 'certain,' but for how long?

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 18, 2024 at 5:41 PM PDT
Mark Dembsky, KFBK.jpg
Sacramento's KFBK reporter, Mark Dempsky

This episode of Foul Ball aired on Crosscurrents on September 19th, 2024

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

The A’s will be leaving Oakland at the end of this season... or will they?! Today, we hear about new questions that have risen around their move to Sacramento. But first an update on their recent games, it’s the next episode of Foul Ball.
Tags
Crosscurrents Sports
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid