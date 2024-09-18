This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.
A's move to Sacramento 'certain,' but for how long?
This episode of Foul Ball aired on Crosscurrents on September 19th, 2024
The A’s will be leaving Oakland at the end of this season... or will they?! Today, we hear about new questions that have risen around their move to Sacramento. But first an update on their recent games, it’s the next episode of Foul Ball.