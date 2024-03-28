© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay

Mayoral Candidates Mark Farrell and Supervisor Ahsha Safai

Published March 28, 2024 at 9:26 AM PDT
Supervisor Ahsha Safai and Mark Farrell
Supervisor Ahsha Safai and Mark Farrell

Grace Won interviews San Francisco mayoral candidates Mark Farrell and District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

Coming up on the next State of the Bay - a special San Francisco mayoral candidate double header! Candidates Mark Farrell and Supervisor Asha Safaiwill take our questions - and yours - in a one-on-one format. We will ask them about housing, downtown revitalization, public safety, homelessness and more.

What are the issues important to YOU in this mayoral race? What do each of these candidates want to do differently than Mayor Breed?

X
@Ahsha_Safai
@MarkFarrellSF

Instagram
@ahshasafai
@mfarrellsf

Host: Grace Won
Producer: Wendy Holcombe

Tags
State of the Bay 2024 Elections