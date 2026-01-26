TV Themes II: Only Murderers in the Building, Game of Thrones, Transparent + Bojack Horseman

On this weeks episode of Song Exploder Remix, we'll hear from the artists who created the theme songs for popular television shows:



We’ll hear about the voice memo that led to the theme for the show Only Murderers in the Building .

. Dustin O’Halloran discusses how he used an 80-year-old piano to set a nostalgic mood for the opening sequence of Transparent .

. Patrick Carney of The Black Keys shares his experience working with his uncle on the theme for Bojack Horseman .

. Ramin Djawadi came up with that signature riff for the beloved fantasy series, Game of Thrones.