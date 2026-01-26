Films II Black Panther, The Martian, Avengers: Age of Ultron + Halloween

This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we’ll hear from the composers who composed the soundtracks for some of our favorite films:

Harry Gregson-Williams talks about how he used bass and low notes to try capture the thrill of scientific discovery in The Martian.

Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson talks about how he became friends with filmmaker Ryan Coogler and ended up making music for Black Panther.

John Carpenter shares the process behind making a new theme for his iconic film franchise Halloween.

Brian Tyler talks about how the complexity of Ultron’s character inspired the theme for The Avengers: Age of Ultron score.