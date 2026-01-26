© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Song Exploder Remix

Films II Black Panther, The Martian, Avengers: Age of Ultron + Halloween

By Tshego Letsoalo
Published January 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM PST
A graphic for Song Exploder Remix Episode: Films II

This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we’ll hear from the composers who composed the soundtracks for some of our favorite films:

  • Harry Gregson-Williams talks about how he used bass and low notes to try capture the thrill of scientific discovery in The Martian.
  • Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson talks about how he became friends with filmmaker Ryan Coogler and ended up making music for Black Panther.
  • John Carpenter shares the process behind making a new theme for his iconic film franchise Halloween.
  • Brian Tyler talks about how the complexity of Ultron’s character inspired the theme for The Avengers: Age of Ultron score.
Song Exploder Remix
Tshego Letsoalo
Tshego Letsoalo is the Music Editorial Director at KALW
