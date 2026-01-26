Films II Black Panther, The Martian, Avengers: Age of Ultron + Halloween
This week on the Song Exploder Remix with Tshego Letsoalo, we’ll hear from the composers who composed the soundtracks for some of our favorite films:
- Harry Gregson-Williams talks about how he used bass and low notes to try capture the thrill of scientific discovery in The Martian.
- Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson talks about how he became friends with filmmaker Ryan Coogler and ended up making music for Black Panther.
- John Carpenter shares the process behind making a new theme for his iconic film franchise Halloween.
- Brian Tyler talks about how the complexity of Ultron’s character inspired the theme for The Avengers: Age of Ultron score.