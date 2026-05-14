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Sights + Sounds

Miko Marks' residency at Yoshi's // Ted Lange's 'Shakespeare Over My Shoulder'

By Jeneé Darden
Published May 14, 2026 at 9:34 AM PDT
(L-R) Ted Lange and Miko Marks
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(L-R) Ted Lange and Miko Marks

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: Americana and roots artist Miko Marks talks about her residency at Yoshi’s and a new blues album she has in the works. Then, in his latest production, playwright and actor Ted Lange asks if Shakespeare is the true author of his iconic plays and poetry.

Today we’re shake, shake, Shakespearing and shaking it to good music.

Americana singer Miko Marks
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Americana singer Miko Marks

Miko Marks
Miko Marks is an Oakland-based singer who debuted onto the music scene as a country artist. But she has a vocal range that stretches from here to the Empire State building. Blues, folk, gospel, rock — Miko’s powerful voice will touch your soul. Host Jeneé Darden tries not to miss her live performances. Miko Marks currently has a residency at Yoshi’s in Oakland with monthly shows until August. In this interview they talk about how Miko defines Americana and roots music, and what to expect at her shows.

Miko's next show at Yoshi's is Thursday, May 21and will feature special guest Faye Carol.

Actor Ted Lange
Keven Major Howard
Actor Ted Lange

Ted Lange
These days, people may read an article or a book and ask, “Was this written by AI?” Long before AI existed, some people questioned if William Shakespeare actually authored the great plays and poetry he is known for. Playwright and Oakland native Ted Lange addresses this old conspiracy in “Shakespeare Over My Shoulder.” The play is a production of The African-American Shakespeare Company. Black actors play well known Elizabethan writers and societal figures. While a white actor will portray Shakespeare. Mr. Lange is known for playing the bartender Issac Washington in the “Love Boat." He also studied Shakespeare's works at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

Shakespeare Over My Shoulder” runs from May 15 to June 7 at the 533 Sutter St. theater in San Francisco.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden