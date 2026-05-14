Miko Marks' residency at Yoshi's // Ted Lange's 'Shakespeare Over My Shoulder'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: Americana and roots artist Miko Marks talks about her residency at Yoshi’s and a new blues album she has in the works. Then, in his latest production, playwright and actor Ted Lange asks if Shakespeare is the true author of his iconic plays and poetry.

Today we’re shake, shake, Shakespearing and shaking it to good music.

Squint Americana singer Miko Marks

Miko Marks

Miko Marks is an Oakland-based singer who debuted onto the music scene as a country artist. But she has a vocal range that stretches from here to the Empire State building. Blues, folk, gospel, rock — Miko’s powerful voice will touch your soul. Host Jeneé Darden tries not to miss her live performances. Miko Marks currently has a residency at Yoshi’s in Oakland with monthly shows until August. In this interview they talk about how Miko defines Americana and roots music, and what to expect at her shows.

Miko's next show at Yoshi's is Thursday, May 21and will feature special guest Faye Carol.

Keven Major Howard Actor Ted Lange

Ted Lange

These days, people may read an article or a book and ask, “Was this written by AI?” Long before AI existed, some people questioned if William Shakespeare actually authored the great plays and poetry he is known for. Playwright and Oakland native Ted Lange addresses this old conspiracy in “Shakespeare Over My Shoulder.” The play is a production of The African-American Shakespeare Company. Black actors play well known Elizabethan writers and societal figures. While a white actor will portray Shakespeare. Mr. Lange is known for playing the bartender Issac Washington in the “Love Boat." He also studied Shakespeare's works at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

“Shakespeare Over My Shoulder” runs from May 15 to June 7 at the 533 Sutter St. theater in San Francisco.