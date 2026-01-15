Sights + Sounds Picks: James Cagney at Books Inc. in Alameda

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this special episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with “Sights + Sounds” Producer Porfirio Rangel. We’ll be interviewing award-winning poet James Cagney about his new book “Ghetto Koans: A Personal Archive.” Join us in person at Books Inc. in Alameda for this special event. It’s happening on Thursday, January 22 at 7pm. Right now, Jeneé is going to give you three reasons why you should attend this event.

“Ghetto Koans: A Personal Archive”

A koan is Japanese for a paradox or riddle that can’t be solved. Koans are used to train Zen Buddhists to release dependence on reason, and gain spiritual enlightenment. James’ book includes his thoughts and observations about living in the ghetto.

Cholita Linda

Downtown Alameda

The restaurant’s name was inspired by the founder’s mother. In Peru, her mother was called “cholita.” It’s an endearing term for a girl of native or mixed heritage. “Linda” means pretty or sweet. They serve Cubano pulled-pork sandwiches, fried fish and chicken platters, and they even have some vegan options.

“The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden”

Every Wednesday at 4pm on 91.7 FM

During the one-hour show, host Jeneé Darden has rich conversations with Bay Area artists. The show airs live every Wednesday at 4pm here on KALW. Or you can stream online, and listen on various podcast apps.

Join host Jeneé Darden for a conversation with poet James Cagney at Books Inc. in Alameda on Thursday, January 22 at 7pm.