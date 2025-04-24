Sights + Sounds Picks: Julie Wyman

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with filmmaker Julie Wyman. She is the director and producer of the documentary “The Tallest Dwarf.” The film is about her dwarf identity in the Little People community. This documentary is part of the San Francisco International Film Festival. Watch it on April 26 at the Premier Theater in San Francisco, and on April 27 at BAMPFA in Berkeley.

“Life After”

Roxie Theater

May 31

This documentary focuses on the controversies and issues around assisted dying. In 1983, a disabled California woman named Elizabeth Bouvia stirred debate for seeking the “right to die.” She was quadrapalegic. Years later, Elizabeth disappeared from the public. Disabled filmmaker Reid Daveport seeks to find out what happened to her and why this topic is still relevant today.

“Kinematic/Kinesthetic”

Exploratorium

May 8 and May 10

In this performance, both disabled and non-disabed dancers use technology to enhance their movements; such as robotic legs and telescoping crutches. AXIS Dance Company produced this event. They aim to make dance more inclusive.

CAAMFest

San Francisco

May 8-11

CAAM stands for the Center for Asian American Media. They amplify and present diverse Asian American stories. CAMM is the nation’s largest showcase for films from Asian America. They feature documentaries, short films, and Q&A presentations with artists from the film industry.

