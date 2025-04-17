Sights + Sounds Picks: Héctor Armienta

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with composer Héctor Armienta. Héctor’s latest production is the opera “Zorro.” The story is about the masked hero who protects the poor, the enslaved and Indigenous people - while fighting corruption. It takes place in Los Angeles during the early 1800s. “Zorro” is running at the California Theatre in San Jose from April 19 to May 4.

“The House on Mango Street”

Mexican Heritage Plaza Theater

May 15 - May 17

This play is an adaptation of the novel by Sandra Cisneros. The story follows a 12-year-old Chicana named Esperanza. She lives in a small house in Chicago, but her dreams reach further than her street. I read this book in college and enjoyed it. The cast is made up of young performers.

“ Bless Me, Ultima ”

Tubi

The story takes place in New Mexico during the 1940s. It follows the relationship between a young boy named Antonio and a folk healer named Ultima. Antonio struggles with understanding his spirituality. Ultima offers guidance and advice, but her practices are seen by the town as witchcraft.

“ The Prophet ” by Kahlil Gibran

This book has 26 poetry fables. It follows a prophet named Al Mustafa as he’s about to make a trip back home. But along the way, he’s stopped by a group of people. They talk about things in life such as love, friendship, religion and death. This was published nearly 102 years ago, and has since sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

Héctor’s production “Zorro” at the California Theater in San Jose from April 19 to May 4.