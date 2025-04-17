© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Héctor Armienta

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published April 17, 2025 at 7:44 AM PDT
Composer Héctor Armienta
Photo Provided by Paige D’Encarnacao
Composer Héctor Armienta

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with composer Héctor Armienta. Héctor’s latest production is the opera “Zorro.” The story is about the masked hero who protects the poor, the enslaved and Indigenous people - while fighting corruption. It takes place in Los Angeles during the early 1800s. “Zorro” is running at the California Theatre in San Jose from April 19 to May 4.

“The House on Mango Street”
Mexican Heritage Plaza Theater
May 15 - May 17
This play is an adaptation of the novel by Sandra Cisneros. The story follows a 12-year-old Chicana named Esperanza. She lives in a small house in Chicago, but her dreams reach further than her street. I read this book in college and enjoyed it. The cast is made up of young performers.

Bless Me, Ultima
Tubi
The story takes place in New Mexico during the 1940s. It follows the relationship between a young boy named Antonio and a folk healer named Ultima. Antonio struggles with understanding his spirituality. Ultima offers guidance and advice, but her practices are seen by the town as witchcraft.

The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran
This book has 26 poetry fables. It follows a prophet named Al Mustafa as he’s about to make a trip back home. But along the way, he’s stopped by a group of people. They talk about things in life such as love, friendship, religion and death. This was published nearly 102 years ago, and has since sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

Héctor’s production “Zorro” at the California Theater in San Jose from April 19 to May 4.

Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
