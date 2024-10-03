Sights and Sounds: Jon Funabiki

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with film producer and journalist Jon Funabiki. He produced the documentary “Ten Times Better.” The film is about the incredible life of 89-year-old George Lee. Mr. Lee is a prodigy and an Asian ballet dancer who performed in Broadway shows and ballet, including George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” 70 years ago.

“Luna Mexicana”

Paramount Theatre

November 2

In this production, the Oakland Ballet collaborates with other Latino artistic groups to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos. That’s Spanish for “Day of the Dead.” It’s a holiday for people to spiritually reconnect with their dead loved ones. There’s going to be mariachi music, Azteca dancing, and folk ballet. Shout out to the Oakland Ballet’s artistic director Graham Lustig who has been a “Sights and Sounds” guest.

“The Nutcracker”

Paramount Theatre

December 21 and 22

The story is about a little girl named Marie and her nutcracker toy that comes to life. They fight the evil Rat King and travel to a magical land filled with toys. The Oakland Symphony and the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir are also part of this holiday presentation.

“ Kintsukuroi ”

AMC Dine-In Sunnyvale 12

October 20

The term “kintsukuroi” refers to the Japanese art of fixing broken pottery using gold adhesive and finding beauty in the repaired piece. During World War II, the U.S. forced 120,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps. The movie is about two families who are sent to the camps and fought in the war. This screening includes a Q&A with the film’s director.

Watch the documentary “Ten Times Better” at the Delancey Street Theater in San Francisco on October 19.