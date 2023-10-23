© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Why the Oakland Ballet blends traditional dance with a new beat

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Oakland Ballet Artistic Director Graham Lustig
Photo Courtesy of Oakland Ballet
Oakland Ballet Artistic Director Graham Lustig
"We need to lift up voices, listen to their stories, and appreciate each others culture."
Graham Lustig

Graham Lustig has been the ballet’s artistic director for more than a decade. Their upcoming production, “Luna Mexicana” celebrates the Mexican holiday the Day of the Dead. See it this weekend at the Hammer Theatre in San Jose, and November 3rd and 4th at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the October 23, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Tags
Arts & Entertainment Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden