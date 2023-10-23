Why the Oakland Ballet blends traditional dance with a new beat

"We need to lift up voices, listen to their stories, and appreciate each others culture." Graham Lustig

Graham Lustig has been the ballet’s artistic director for more than a decade. Their upcoming production, “Luna Mexicana” celebrates the Mexican holiday the Day of the Dead. See it this weekend at the Hammer Theatre in San Jose, and November 3rd and 4th at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

This interview aired in the October 23, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.