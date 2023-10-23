Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Why the Oakland Ballet blends traditional dance with a new beat
"We need to lift up voices, listen to their stories, and appreciate each others culture."Graham Lustig
Graham Lustig has been the ballet’s artistic director for more than a decade. Their upcoming production, “Luna Mexicana” celebrates the Mexican holiday the Day of the Dead. See it this weekend at the Hammer Theatre in San Jose, and November 3rd and 4th at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland.
This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
