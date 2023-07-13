© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Diana Gameros

By Jeneé Darden,
Astrid FedelPorfirio Rangel
Published July 13, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Singer Diana Gameros
Cristina Isabel Rivera
/
Singer Diana Gameros

“Sights and Sounds'' is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with singer Diana Gameros.

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival
San Francisco
Running until the Fall
It features a ton of free arts and cultural events. This season’s lineup ranges from world music to dance to circus performances. There are shows for kids too. This happens on the weekdays and weekends. Diana has performed at the Yerba Buena Gardens before.

“Balkan Sundays”
Amado’s Bar
Every 1st and 3rd Sunday
Hear Bay Area musicians play sounds from Balkan countries such as Serbia, Turkey, and Greece. Musicians in the audience are invited to jump on stage and perform as well.

Berkeley Rose Garden
It’s built like an amphitheater filled with rose bushes. The garden has great views of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge. You can also find tennis courts and a gazebo at the top of the landscape.

Listen to Diana’s latest album “Arrullo” available now.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Astrid Fedel
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
