Sights and Sounds: Diana Gameros

“Sights and Sounds'' is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with singer Diana Gameros.

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

San Francisco

Running until the Fall

It features a ton of free arts and cultural events. This season’s lineup ranges from world music to dance to circus performances. There are shows for kids too. This happens on the weekdays and weekends. Diana has performed at the Yerba Buena Gardens before.

“Balkan Sundays”

Amado’s Bar

Every 1st and 3rd Sunday

Hear Bay Area musicians play sounds from Balkan countries such as Serbia, Turkey, and Greece. Musicians in the audience are invited to jump on stage and perform as well.

Berkeley Rose Garden

It’s built like an amphitheater filled with rose bushes. The garden has great views of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge. You can also find tennis courts and a gazebo at the top of the landscape.

Listen to Diana’s latest album “Arrullo” available now.