Astrid Fedel

Originally from France, I moved in the Bay Area in 2017. After completing my studies in Political Science and Communication between France and Latinoamerica, I specialized as a content manager and producer in the visual communication industry, while writing for a handful of design media. In 2022, I co-founded the production company Incomedia.

I’m fascinated to see how radio and podcasting stand at the crossroads between the oral tradition of telling stories, and a media industry renewed by the recent development of podcast production. By joining the KALW audio academy, I hope to become part of this exciting movement as an Audio Producer. I’m looking forward to producing local and personal stories that help us reflect on social changes. I’m also interested in covering the Bay Area craft, design and artistic scene.