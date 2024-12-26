GAYS AGAINST BRIGGS: Episode 07

Queer Power Hour is proud — especially at this moment — to host the public radio premiere of Gays Against Briggs, a seven-part series from Slate’s Slow Burn podcast that explores one of the most consequential civil rights battles in US history: the first-ever statewide vote on gay rights.

The documentary follows the battle to defeat the 1978 proposition known as the Briggs Initiative, which would ban gays and lesbians from working in California public schools. It also chronicles the rising power of San Francisco’s gay community and includes interviews with Tom Tom Ammiano, Cleve Jones and Harvey Milk — and with folks whose names may be unfamiliar but who changed the course of queer history.

In this final episode: For the two years leading up to May 21, 1979, gay activists followed the rules. They engaged in civil debates. They sought justice at the ballot box. They peacefully mourned the assassination of Harvey Milk. But the verdict in Dan White’s murder trial changed everything.

(If you—or anyone you know—are in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, anytime: Dial 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.)

