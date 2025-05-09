KALW Almanac - Friday May 9, 2025

Today is Friday, the 9th of May of 2025

May 9 is the 129th day of the year

236 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:04:40 am

and sunset will be at 8:08:48 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 4 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:44 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is (feeling colder than) 59.5°F.

The first low tide was at 3:56 am at 0.42 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:06 am at 4.22 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:28 pm AT 1.63 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:43 pm at 5.66 feet

The Moon is currently 91.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Monday the 12th of May of 2025 at 9:56 am

The May Full Moon is called The Flower Moon

The appearance of flowers in abundance inspired the name for this Moon, a term used by Algonquin and Ojibwe peoples.

Similarly, the Cree names of Budding Moon and Leaf Budding Moon celebrate the awakening of plant life.

Egg Laying Moon and Frog Moon are other Cree terms for this period.

Moon of the Shedding Ponies is an Oglala term.

Planting Moon (Dakota, Lakota) marks the time to plant seeds and start the year’s crops.

Today is….

Fintastic Friday: Giving Sharks a Voice

Hurray for Buttons Day

Lost Sock Memorial Day

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

National Butterscotch Brownie Day

National Moscato Day

National Public Gardens Day

Provider Appreciation Day

Tear the Tags Off the Mattress Day

Today is also…..

Commemoration of the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands related observances:

Liberation Day, commemorating the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands during World War II. (Guernsey and Jersey)

National Day (Alderney)

Europe Day, commemorating the Schuman Declaration. (European Union, Kosovo, Moldova, Ukraine)

Victory Day observances, celebration of the Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany (Soviet Union, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan)

Victory and Peace Day, marks the capture of Shusha (1992) in the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, and the end of World War II. (Armenia)

Goku Day (Japan), commemorating the fictional character Goku.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1800 – John Brown, American activist (d. 1859)

1882 – Henry J. Kaiser, American shipbuilder and businessman, founded Kaiser Shipyards (d. 1967)

1914 – Hank Snow, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1918 – Mike Wallace, American journalist (d. 2012)

1921 – Daniel Berrigan, American priest, poet, and activist (d. 2016)

1921 – Sophie Scholl, German activist (d. 1943)

1924 – Bulat Okudzhava, Russian singer, poet, and author (d. 1997)

1936 – Albert Finney, English actor (d. 2019)

1936 – Glenda Jackson, English actress and politician (d. 2023)

1942 – John Ashcroft, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General

1946 – Candice Bergen, American actress and producer

1949 – Billy Joel, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1951 – Joy Harjo, American poet, musician, playwright and author, 23rd United States Poet Laureate

1995 – Shaboozey, American rapper and singer-songwriter

….and on this day in history….

1386 – England and Portugal formally ratify their alliance with the signing of the Treaty of Windsor, making it the oldest diplomatic alliance in the world which is still in force.

1540 – Hernando de Alarcón sets sail on an expedition to the Gulf of California.

1662 – The figure who later became Mr. Punch makes his first recorded appearance in England.

1901 – Australia opens its first national parliament in Melbourne.

1926 – Admiral Richard E. Byrd and Floyd Bennett claim to have flown over the North Pole (later discovery of Byrd's diary appears to cast some doubt on the claim.)

1941 –The German submarine U-110 is captured by the Royal Navy. On board is the latest Enigma machine which Allied cryptographers later use to break coded German messages.

1960 – The Food and Drug Administration announces it will approve birth control as an additional indication for Searle's Enovid, making Enovid the world's first approved oral contraceptive pill.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States House Committee on the Judiciary opens formal and public impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.

2020 – The COVID-19 recession causes the U.S. unemployment rate to hit 14.9 percent, its worst rate since the Great Depression.

2022 – Russo-Ukrainian War: United States President Joe Biden signs the 2022 Lend-Lease Act into law, a rebooted World War II-era policy expediting American equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.