The human cost of Trump's DOGE cuts & the rise of Trump’s crypto firm

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ discuss The DOGE Impact Tracker, a new project from Capital & Main that documents the real-life consequences of the Trump administration’s budget cuts and firings across the country. The Tracker shines a light on the personal toll these cuts are taking on everyday Americans.

Then, we’ll turn to a New York Times investigation that reveals how the Trump family’s business empire is making significant profits for both the family and Donald Trump himself. At the center of this multibillion-dollar business empire is World Liberty, the family's global cryptocurrency enterprise.

Another investigation focuses on Trump’s two older sons who have pursued a blitz of family moneymaking ventures capitalizing on their father’s name and power, each seemingly trying to outdo the other. It is a rush to cash in that involves billions of dollars with few precedents in American history.

A luxury hotel in Dubai. A second high-end residential tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Two cryptocurrency ventures based in the United States. A new golf course and villa complex in Qatar. And a new private club in Washington. In many cases these new deals promoted over the last week will personally benefit not only Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., but also Trump himself.

Guests:

Marcus Baram, longtime reporter and editor, and author of Gil Scott-Heron: Pieces of a Man

Eric Lipton, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and investigative reporter at The New York Times

