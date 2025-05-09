© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

The Bay Agenda: A conversation with the San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published May 9, 2025 at 3:26 PM PDT
Dante D. Jones
/
KALW

A town hall conversation with SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su. As SFUSD navigates critical issues, she shared a presentation and answered moderator and audience questions.

Dr. Maria Su, Psy.D., is a leader in public service, education, and children and family advocacy, with over 25 years of transformative impact in the San Francisco Bay Area. As the Superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), she drives excellence and equity in education for 49,000 students. Dr. Su oversees the District’s $1.2B budget and almost 9,000 employees. Her leadership is defined by her focus on fiscal stability, operational effectiveness, and fostering inclusive partnerships to enhance student outcomes.

Prior to coming to SFUSD, Dr. Su was appointed by Mayor Gavin Newsom in 2009 to serve as the Executive Director of the Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families (DCYF) in the City and County of San Francisco. In this capacity, she managed a $350M budget and spearheaded innovative programs that benefited youth from birth to age 24. Under her leadership, DCYF became a national model for youth-focused services committed to advancing equity and healing trauma so that young people can thrive and be successful.

Living in San Francisco with her husband and two sons, Dr. Su remains deeply rooted in the community she serves. A former SFUSD parent, she is committed to advancing educational opportunities and addressing systemic challenges to create a brighter future for all students.

This conversation took place on Tuesday, May 6, in front of a live audience at KALW's studio events space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco. It coincided with National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Ben Trefny
Ben earned a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 2000 and got his start in public radio at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene. After freelancing for many magazines and producing for regional and national commercial and public radio programs, he joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.