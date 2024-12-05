GAYS AGAINST BRIGGS: Episode 03

Queer Power Hour is proud — especially at this moment — to host the public radio premiere of Gays Against Briggs, a seven-part series from Slate’s Slow Burn podcast that explores one of the most consequential civil rights battles in US history: the first-ever statewide vote on gay rights.

The documentary follows the battle to defeat the 1978 proposition known as the Briggs Initiative, which would ban gays and lesbians from working in California public schools. It also chronicles the rising power of San Francisco’s gay community and includes interviews with Tom Tom Ammiano, Cleve Jones and Harvey Milk — and with folks whose names may be unfamiliar but who changed the course of queer history.

In this episode: After decades of wandering and job-hopping, Harvey Milk found his purpose as a gay community leader with growing political ambitions. But his historic election was just the beginning. As John Briggs’ gay teacher ban gained momentum, it was up to Supervisor Milk and his allies to figure out how to stop him.

Can’t wait to next week for the next episode — and we totally understand the impulse to binge this? Listen to the entire series right now or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.