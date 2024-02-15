Black Theater Trailblazers: Lorraine Hansberry and Michael R. Jackson

This week, we are sharing stories about two two groundbreaking black queer playwrights, whose iconic works debuted on Broadway 70 years apart:



An interview with Lorraine Hansberry, whose Raisin in the Sun was the first play to be produced on Broadway written by a black woman. Hansberry didn’t officially come out as lesbian until a half-century after her death when her estate unsealed her diaries. This piece was produced for the 8th season of Eric Marcus’s Making Gay History podcast, which was a collaboration with the Studs Terkel Radio Archive.



And Michael R. Jackson, who stormed Broadway in 2021 with A Strange Loop.

