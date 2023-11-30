Two Spirit and Indigenous Queers

To be indigenous and queer is to live with a level of ambivalence: On the one hand, queer or two-spirited people have been traditionally revered by Native tribes. On the other, forced assimilation has allowed homophobia to take root. For queer natives, it’s a never ending push and pull.

In this episode, five queer people of native descent share a bit of their lives and experiences, including stories from Utah Public Radio, the Organist, StoryCorps and Northern Community Radio.

