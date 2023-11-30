© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour

Two Spirit and Indigenous Queers

By David Boyer
Published November 30, 2023 at 9:43 PM PST

To be indigenous and queer is to live with a level of ambivalence: On the one hand, queer or two-spirited people have been traditionally revered by Native tribes. On the other, forced assimilation has allowed homophobia to take root. For queer natives, it’s a never ending push and pull.

In this episode, five queer people of native descent share a bit of their lives and experiences, including stories from Utah Public Radio, the Organist, StoryCorps and Northern Community Radio.

David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
