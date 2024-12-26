© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
The Examined Year: 2024

By Devon Strolovitch
Published December 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM PST

Because the un-examined year is not worth reviewing!

What happened over the past year that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways? Josh and Ray talk to philosophers and more about the events and ideas that shaped the last twelve months:

  • The Year in Philosophy with Justin Weinberg, editor-in-chief at Daily Nous
  • The Year in Political Unaccountability with Elie Honig, author of Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It
  • The Year in Electoral Futility with Alex Guerrero, author Lottocracy: Democracy Without Elections

Sunday, December 29 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk philosophyPolitics & GovernmentLaw and Criminal Justice
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch