The Examined Year: 2024

What happened over the past year that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways? Josh and Ray talk to philosophers and more about the events and ideas that shaped the last twelve months:



The Year in Philosophy with Justin Weinberg, editor-in-chief at Daily Nous

The Year in Political Unaccountability with Elie Honig, author of Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It

The Year in Electoral Futility with Alex Guerrero, author Lottocracy: Democracy Without Elections

Sunday, December 29 at 11 am.