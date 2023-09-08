© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Entertainment
Philosophy Talk

Adorno and the Culture Industry

By Devon Strolovitch
Published September 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

German philosopher Theodor Adorno was born September 11, 1903.

What's your favorite movie? Did you watch that season finale last night? No spoilers! Popular cultures pervades modern life. But what if pop culture was actually more pernicious than we ordinarily think? Could it be systematically deceiving us—eroding our ability to think for ourselves and fight for change? That's what the 20th century German philosopher Theodor Adorno thought. The Philosophers get cultured on Adorno's life and thought with Adrian Daub from Stanford University, co-author of The James Bond Songs: Pop Anthems of Late Capitalism. Sunday, September 10 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk philosophyfilmtelevision
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
