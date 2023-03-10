MeToo: Retribution, Accountability, and Justice

The #MeToo movement exposed how pervasive sexual harassment and abuse are, and how rare it is for perpetrators to be held accountable. Although some recent high profile cases have resulted in convictions, more often punishment is meted out by public shaming. So why is it so difficult to hold sexual abusers legally responsible for their actions? Isn’t retribution doled out by internet mobs dangerous and antithetical to justice? And how do we strike the right balance between accountability for victims and due process for the accused? Josh and Ray tackle the issues with Janine Benedet from the UBC School of Law. Sunday, March 12 at 11 am.

