Philosophy Talk

#MeToo: Retribution, Accountability, and Justice

By Devon Strolovitch
Published March 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
file-20180316-104671-12l78mb.jpg
Photo by Mihai Surdu on Unsplash
How do we balance justice for the accuser against the rights of the accused?

The #MeToo movement exposed how pervasive sexual harassment and abuse are, and how rare it is for perpetrators to be held accountable. Although some recent high profile cases have resulted in convictions, more often punishment is meted out by public shaming. So why is it so difficult to hold sexual abusers legally responsible for their actions? Isn’t retribution doled out by internet mobs dangerous and antithetical to justice? And how do we strike the right balance between accountability for victims and due process for the accused? Josh and Ray tackle the issues with Janine Benedet from the UBC School of Law. Sunday, March 12 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
