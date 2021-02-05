© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
W.E.B. Du Bois

By Devon Strolovitch
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST

A vintage episode exploring the life and thought of William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, born February 23, 1868.

Sociologist, historian, philosopher, editor, writer, and activist, W.E.B. DuBois was one of the most influential intellectuals of the twentieth century. The first African-American Ph.D. from Harvard University, DuBois died in Ghana after having renounced his American citizenship. In between he co-founded the NAACP and wrote The Souls of Black Folk (1903) as well as a number of other influential books that had a decisive impact on the development of African-American culture in the twentieth century. John and Ken discuss DuBois' life and thought with Lucius Outlaw from Vanderbilt University, author of On Race and Philosophy. Sunday, February 23 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk philosophyRace & EthnicityBlack History
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
