Amahl and the Night Visitors by Gian-Carlo Menotti (feat. the Chorus and Orchestra of The Royal Opera House Covent Garden) Conducted by David Syrus

1/1/25 On the Arts

For New Year's Day (and the 8th Day of Christmas, 4 days until Epiphany -

or 3 Kings Day), our annual holiday break from live guests and a

broadcast of Gian Carlo Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" - this

recording a remaster from 2020 on the Jay Records label. James Rainbird

sings the role of Amahl and American soprano Lorna Haywood sings his

mother. They are supported by British Opera stars John Dobson, Donald

Maxwell and Curtis Watson as well as the chorus and orchestra of The

Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, conducted by David Syrus.

