KALW Culture
On the Arts

Amahl and the Night Visitors by Gian-Carlo Menotti (feat. the Chorus and Orchestra of The Royal Opera House Covent Garden) Conducted by David Syrus

By Janice Lee
Published December 30, 2024 at 10:41 PM PST
Amahl and the Night Visitors_by Gian-Carlo Menotti conducted by David Syrus
Courtesy Cherry Red Records (Jay Records)
Amahl and the Night Visitors_by Gian-Carlo Menotti conducted by David Syrus

1/1/25 On the Arts

For New Year's Day (and the 8th Day of Christmas, 4 days until Epiphany -
or 3 Kings Day), our annual holiday break from live guests and a
broadcast of Gian Carlo Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" - this
recording a remaster from 2020 on the Jay Records label. James Rainbird
sings the role of Amahl and American soprano Lorna Haywood sings his
mother. They are supported by British Opera stars John Dobson, Donald
Maxwell and Curtis Watson as well as the chorus and orchestra of The
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, conducted by David Syrus.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PT!

Janice Lee
