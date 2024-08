8/21/24 This week, host David Latulippe offers another homage to Peter Schickele, aka P.D.Q. Bach, who passed away in January of 2024. You’ll hear "The Stoned Guest," a "half-act opera" - and a play on the "stone guest" character in Don Giovanni by Mozart - with musical elements “borrowed” from Mozart and Bizet, among others.

