Molly Rose-Williams | Left Coast Chamber Ensemble | SF Recovery Theatre | The Edwardian Ball

Courtesy Molly Rose-Williams Molly Rose-Williams_CRUSH

MOLLY ROSE-WILLIAMS

CRUSH

A solo dance-comedy show

NOHSpace

2840 MARIPOSA ST. / SF

JANUARY 19-21 & 25-27, 2024 7:30PM

GUEST: MOLLY ROSE-WILLIAMS

PURCHASE TICKETS CRUSH TICKETS:

https://mollyrosewilliams.ticketspice.com/crush

LEARN MORE ABOUT MOLLY ROSE-WILLIAMS:

https://www.mollyrosewilliams.com/crush

Courtesy LCCE (Jonathan Russell credit Molly Decoudreaux) LCCE_Matilda Hofman_Jerome Simas_Jonathan Russell

LEFT COAST CHAMBER ENSEMBLE / SEASON 31

CLARINET SHADOWS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21, 2024 4:00PM

FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST SCIENTIST

2619 DWIGHT WAY / BERKELEY

MONDAY, JANUARY 22, 2024 7:30PM

SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC

50 OAK ST. / SF

GUESTS:

MATILDA HOFMAN / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

JEROME SIMAS / CLARINETIST

JONATHAN RUSSELL / COMPOSER

PURCHASE CLARINET SHADOWS CONCERT TICKETS:

https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/clarinet-shadows

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEFT COAST CHAMBER ENSEMBLE AND UPCOMING CONCERTS:

https://www.leftcoastensemble.org/

Courtesy LCCE LCCE_Clarinet Shadows_clockwise top left: Anna Presler; Jeff Anderle (photo credit Carlin Ma)_Josiah Catalan_Leighton Fong_Johannes Brahms_Phyllis Kamrin_Liana Berube

SF Recovery Theatre_Night at the Black Hawk @ SFJAZZ

SF RECOVERY THEATRE PRESENTS

NIGHT AT THE BLACK HAWK: KEEP DREAMS ALIVE

@ SFJAZZ CENTER

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

SUNDAY, JAN. 14, 2024 7:00PM

FREE OF CHARGE WITH ADVANCE REGISTRATION

GUESTS:

PAULA WEST / VOCALIST

GEOFFREY GRIER / EXECUTIVE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

SPENCER BAREFIELD / COMPOSER & GUITARIST

LEARN MORE ABOUT SF RECOVERY THEATRE HERE:

https://www.sfrecoverytheatre.org/

Courtesy The Edwardian Ball The Edwardian Ball 2024

THE EDWARDIAN BALL 2024

REGENCY BALLROOM

1300 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

FRIDAY, JAN. 26 8:00PM

SATURDAY, JAN. 27 8:00PM

GUESTS:

JUSTIN KATZ / EDWARDIAN BALL CO-PRODUCER

MIKE GAINES / EDWARDIAN BALL CO-PRODUCER

LEARN MORE AND PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.edwardianball.com