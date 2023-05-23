Magic Theatre | Marin Shakespeare | Oakland Theater Project | Sarah & Pamela
MAGIC THEATRE & CAMPO SANTO PRESENT
THE N** LOVERS
BY MARC ANTHONY THOMPSON
(Directed by Thompson and Sean San José)
FORT MASON CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE
LANDMARK BUILDING D / FORT MASON
2 MARIN BLVD. / SF
MAY 3 – MAY 28, 2023
This World Premiere has been extended – this is the final weekend!
Added performances:
Friday, May 26 @ 8:00 pm
Saturday, May 27 @ 8:00 pm
Sunday, May 28 @ 3:00 pm
GUESTS:
LIAM VINCENT / DIRECTOR OF GROWTH & CREATIVE DIRECTOR - MAGIC THEATRE
ROTIMI AGBABIAKA / ACTOR
We’ll talk with Rotimi Agbabiaka and Liam Vincent about the current (extended) world premiere of
N** Lovers, which stages the true story of Ellen and William Craft, who ran away from bondage in 1848 in Macon, GA, when the fair-skinned Ellen posed as a white man, William as her servant.
In this segment, we'll also preview Rotimi Agbabiaka's upcoming work with the Lorraine Hansberry Theater and the next Magic Theatre piece as well.
Purchase tickets here
MARIN SHAKESPEARE CO. PRESENTS
HAMLET
FOREST MEADOWS AMPHITHEATRE @ DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA
890 BELLE AVE. / SAN RAFAEL
JUNE 16 – JULY 16, 2023 (evenings & late afternoon matinees)
* There will be a pre-show talk beginning 45 minutes before every performance.
Beginning June 26, we’ll be talking about the show in rehearsal, with some of the fascinating tidbits about a show in process.
GUESTS:
JON TRACY / HAMLET DIRECTOR; MARIN SHAKESPEARE CO. ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
NINA BALL / HAMLET SET DESIGNER
Who or what controls the narrative? Power, shame and blame in Hamlet.
We’ll also talk about Jon Tracy’s new artistic leadership role at Marin Shakespeare Co.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.marinshakespeare.org/tickets/
MARIN SHAKESPEARE CO. / UPCOMING PROGRAM:
TWELFTH NIGHT
Directed by Bridgette Loriaux
AUG. 4 – SEPT. 3, 2023
https://www.marinshakespeare.org/
OAKLAND THEATER PROJECT
WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
BY EDWARD ALBEE
THE OAKLAND THEATER @ Flax Art & Design
1501 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR WAY / OAKLAND
MAY 26 – JUNE 18, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
GUESTS:
MICHAEL SOCRATES MORAN / DIRECTOR, WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? ;
EXECUTIVE & CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, OAKLAND THEATER PROJECT
WILLIAM HODGSON / ACTOR
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Edward Albee's play about living with illusion. We’ll speak with Director Michael Moran and actor William Hodgson.
For more info., directions, and to purchase tickets:
https://oaklandtheaterproject.org/virginia
KALW HONORS PAMELA Z
SARAH CAHILL
Artist to artist: Our very own Sarah Cahill speaks with artist Pamela Z about an amazing event and honor happening while we listen to today’s program. They’ll also talk about the artistic process, and what’s next. Thank you both for taking the time for KALW listeners.
Join Sarah, Pamela and many other Bay Area creators at:
GARDEN OF MEMORY
CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
4499 PIEDMONT AVE. / OAKLAND
JUNE 21, 2023 5:00PM-9:00PM
Click here to purchase tickets
https://www.kalw.org/show/revolutions-per-minute