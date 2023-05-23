Magic Theatre | Marin Shakespeare | Oakland Theater Project | Sarah & Pamela

Magic Theatre_Rotimi Agbabiaka

MAGIC THEATRE & CAMPO SANTO PRESENT

THE N** LOVERS

BY MARC ANTHONY THOMPSON

(Directed by Thompson and Sean San José)

FORT MASON CENTER FOR ARTS & CULTURE

LANDMARK BUILDING D / FORT MASON

2 MARIN BLVD. / SF

MAY 3 – MAY 28, 2023

This World Premiere has been extended – this is the final weekend!

Added performances:

Friday, May 26 @ 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 27 @ 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 28 @ 3:00 pm

GUESTS:

LIAM VINCENT / DIRECTOR OF GROWTH & CREATIVE DIRECTOR - MAGIC THEATRE

ROTIMI AGBABIAKA / ACTOR

We’ll talk with Rotimi Agbabiaka and Liam Vincent about the current (extended) world premiere of

N** Lovers, which stages the true story of Ellen and William Craft, who ran away from bondage in 1848 in Macon, GA, when the fair-skinned Ellen posed as a white man, William as her servant.

In this segment, we'll also preview Rotimi Agbabiaka's upcoming work with the Lorraine Hansberry Theater and the next Magic Theatre piece as well.

Purchase tickets here

https://magictheatre.org/

https://www.rotimionline.com/

Marin Shakespeare Co.

MARIN SHAKESPEARE CO. PRESENTS

HAMLET

FOREST MEADOWS AMPHITHEATRE @ DOMINICAN UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA

890 BELLE AVE. / SAN RAFAEL

JUNE 16 – JULY 16, 2023 (evenings & late afternoon matinees)

* There will be a pre-show talk beginning 45 minutes before every performance.

Beginning June 26, we’ll be talking about the show in rehearsal, with some of the fascinating tidbits about a show in process.

GUESTS:

JON TRACY / HAMLET DIRECTOR; MARIN SHAKESPEARE CO. ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

NINA BALL / HAMLET SET DESIGNER

Who or what controls the narrative? Power, shame and blame in Hamlet.

We’ll also talk about Jon Tracy’s new artistic leadership role at Marin Shakespeare Co.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.marinshakespeare.org/tickets/

https://jontracyplays.com/

https://www.ninaball.com/

MARIN SHAKESPEARE CO. / UPCOMING PROGRAM:

TWELFTH NIGHT

Directed by Bridgette Loriaux

AUG. 4 – SEPT. 3, 2023

https://www.marinshakespeare.org/

Courtesy Oakland Theater Project / Oakland Theater Project_Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

OAKLAND THEATER PROJECT

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

BY EDWARD ALBEE

THE OAKLAND THEATER @ Flax Art & Design

1501 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR WAY / OAKLAND

MAY 26 – JUNE 18, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:

MICHAEL SOCRATES MORAN / DIRECTOR, WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? ;

EXECUTIVE & CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, OAKLAND THEATER PROJECT

WILLIAM HODGSON / ACTOR

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Edward Albee's play about living with illusion. We’ll speak with Director Michael Moran and actor William Hodgson.

For more info., directions, and to purchase tickets:

https://oaklandtheaterproject.org/virginia

Photo: Mark Poucher / Pamela Z_Robert Rauschenberg Residency_Captiva Island, FL

KALW HONORS PAMELA Z

SARAH CAHILL

Artist to artist: Our very own Sarah Cahill speaks with artist Pamela Z about an amazing event and honor happening while we listen to today’s program. They’ll also talk about the artistic process, and what’s next. Thank you both for taking the time for KALW listeners.

Join Sarah, Pamela and many other Bay Area creators at:

GARDEN OF MEMORY

CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES

4499 PIEDMONT AVE. / OAKLAND

JUNE 21, 2023 5:00PM-9:00PM

Click here to purchase tickets

http://www.pamelaz.com/

https://sarahcahill.com/

https://www.kalw.org/show/revolutions-per-minute